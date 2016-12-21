Lawmakers ask for two-year extension to continue working on mental health reforms
The reluctant Board of Corrections would be charged with additional scrutiny of jail deaths as one of about a dozen proposals advanced Tuesday by the Joint Subcommittee Studying Mental Health Services in the 21st Century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat...
|Sep '16
|lisajordi
|1
|Aldi planning store in Gloucester County
|Sep '16
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC