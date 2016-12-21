Group blasts Wal-Mart security packaging on black hair items
The Virginian-Pilot reports members of the Making Change at Walmart campaign held a news conference earlier this month, saying security boxes were being used on hair products for African-Americans at two Suffolk and Norfolk stores. This week, the group launched a television ad, asking viewers to call Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson and "tell her to demand Wal-Mart stop."
