First Warning Traffic - VDOT lifting ...

First Warning Traffic - VDOT lifting restrictions for holiday...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home 2 hr nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec 21 Angie 3
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Nov '16 ptylersmith 18
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sep '16 Noneyas 270
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
News Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat... Sep '16 lisajordi 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC