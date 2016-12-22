First Warning Traffic - VDOT lifting restrictions for holiday...
Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.
