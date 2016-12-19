First Warning Traffic - Monday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings
Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat...
|Sep '16
|lisajordi
|1
|Aldi planning store in Gloucester County
|Sep '16
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC