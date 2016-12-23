Family donates gifts to Suffolk Fire in lieu of birthday gifts
Instead of gifts for 4-year-old Ishaan Bhende, his family and friends were inspired to give to others on the boy's birthday. Ishaan, along with his 7-year-old brother and mother, visited the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station number 5 on December 14 to give the firefighters gift cards and smoke detectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 year old looking for work
|Thu
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC