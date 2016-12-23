Family donates gifts to Suffolk Fire ...

Family donates gifts to Suffolk Fire in lieu of birthday gifts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Instead of gifts for 4-year-old Ishaan Bhende, his family and friends were inspired to give to others on the boy's birthday. Ishaan, along with his 7-year-old brother and mother, visited the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station number 5 on December 14 to give the firefighters gift cards and smoke detectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
15 year old looking for work Thu Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec 25 nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec 21 Angie 3
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Nov '16 ptylersmith 18
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sep '16 Noneyas 270
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,908 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC