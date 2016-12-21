Education 4 mins ago 2:12 p.m.Rap son...

Education 4 mins ago 2:12 p.m.Rap song's controversial lyrics given to 6th graders to study

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

SUFFOLK, Va. Escaped alive though the car was battered / Rat-a-tat-tatted and the cops scattered / Ran out of bullets and still had static / Grabbed a pregnant lady and out the automatic Are these rap lyrics appropriate to teach 6th graders? Suffolk parent Ashley Ehrhardt has a son at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec 21 Angie 3
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Nov '16 ptylersmith 18
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sep '16 Noneyas 270
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
News Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat... Sep '16 lisajordi 1
News Aldi planning store in Gloucester County Sep '16 meh 2
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC