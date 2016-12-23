Cute puppy dressed as elf will make your Christmas
Laurie Hudgins has done her best to spread the Christmas spirit by filming her two puppies on her porch in Suffolk, Virginia. Oh, and one of the pups is dressed as a little elf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat...
|Sep '16
|lisajordi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC