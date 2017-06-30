BHSU Jacket Ride set for Monday of Rally Week
Black Hills State University invites motorcyclists and supporters to join the BHSU Dennis Kirk Jacket Ride for veterans scholarships during the Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The 2017 Jacket Ride will be held Monday, Aug. 7 with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Joy Center on the BHSU Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr '17
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC