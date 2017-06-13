Nevada Man Caught In Sturgis Rally Sex Sting Sentenced
A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
