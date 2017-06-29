7th annual Sturgis Camaro Rally kicks off
This rally is always held the last weekend in June and features events like autocross, drag races, a show-and-shine and much more. "We of course have our typical trophies that everyone wins we have a "hard luck" award for anyone who has a terrible trip trying to get here and we do a kids choice, best engine, best paint and this year we added his slot tournament and scavenger hunt down at The Mineral Palace in Deadwood."
