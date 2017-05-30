Cow leads law enforcement on chase around Sturgis

Sturgis Police chased a 700-pound cow through town Wednesday afternoon before it slipped under the railroad bridge on Ball Park Road and up a hill to the west, where it was shot and killed. Sturgis Police chased a 700-pound cow through town Wednesday afternoon before it slipped under the railroad bridge on Ball Park Road and up a hill to the west, where it was shot and killed.

