South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by hackers
According to a release on the IHG website , malware designed to access payment card data from cards used onsite at front desks was operating from Sept. 29 to Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert harkins
|Apr 23
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC