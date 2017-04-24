Dugaard appoints new judge to Fourth Circuit Court
Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Magistrate Judge Gordon D. Swanson as a circuit court judge in South Dakota's Fourth Circuit Court. "I am humbled to be appointed, and look forward to returning to the Northern Hills," Swanson said.
