Children Killed In Spearfish House Fire Identified
The victim are tentatively identified as 6-year-old Phibie Joyce Moyer, 7-year-old Clinton James Johnson, 8-year-old Rhylin Zane Gee, 9-year-old Justice Lillian Gene Roden and her 11-year-old sister, Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden. Police say the 6-year-old girl was from Sturgis and the other four children lived in Spearfish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
