Biker Mauled By Buffalo Sues South Dakotaa

A North Dakota woman is suing a South Dakota ranch after she says she was mauled by a buffalo as she drove by the ranch on her motorcycle. Marisol Heidrich, of Minot, North Dakota, contends that Mickelson Ranch and its owners are negligent, because they allegedly failed to take steps that would have prevented her injuries.

