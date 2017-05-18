Biker Mauled By Buffalo Sues South Dakotaa
A North Dakota woman is suing a South Dakota ranch after she says she was mauled by a buffalo as she drove by the ranch on her motorcycle. Marisol Heidrich, of Minot, North Dakota, contends that Mickelson Ranch and its owners are negligent, because they allegedly failed to take steps that would have prevented her injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr 23
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC