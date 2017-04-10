The Wild Gypsy Tour

Experience the first-ever all-women's camping and motorcycle festival at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip kicking off the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 4-7, 2017 in South Dakota. Women from all over the world will gather in the mecca for motorcyclists to launch the historical event with live entertainment, private campgrounds, exclusive moto-related classes taught by industry experts, all women-led group rides through the landmarks of the country, and various activities including shooting guns on the range and racing on the flat track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle Cruiser Magazine.