The Wild Gypsy Tour

Experience the first-ever all-women's camping and motorcycle festival at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip kicking off the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 4-7, 2017 in South Dakota. Women from all over the world will gather in the mecca for motorcyclists to launch the historical event with live entertainment, private campgrounds, exclusive moto-related classes taught by industry experts, all women-led group rides through the landmarks of the country, and various activities including shooting guns on the range and racing on the flat track.

