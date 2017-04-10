The Wild Gypsy Tour
Experience the first-ever all-women's camping and motorcycle festival at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip kicking off the 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 4-7, 2017 in South Dakota. Women from all over the world will gather in the mecca for motorcyclists to launch the historical event with live entertainment, private campgrounds, exclusive moto-related classes taught by industry experts, all women-led group rides through the landmarks of the country, and various activities including shooting guns on the range and racing on the flat track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle Cruiser Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Truthfunder
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC