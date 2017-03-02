Super Hooligan Flat Track Series Off to a Roaring Start in 2017
The 2017 Super Hooligan National Championship Series kicked off its exciting season in February. Roland Sands Designs has brought back the popular and raucous spectacle that pits riders piloting street bikes at break-neck speeds around tracks of dirt and concrete.
