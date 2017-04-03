Sturgis, SD, Student Wins National Ag Day Essay Contest

Bridger Gordon of Whitewood, S.D., reads his winning essay March 21 at the National press Club event in Washington D.C., on National Ag Day "Farmers need to be willing to tell their story," said Bridger Gordon, a junior at Sturgis Brown High School and an active FFA and 4-H member. Gordon shared a story about the impact of agriculture, from backyard gardening to international trade, and it won him first prize in the National Ag Day Essay Contest.

