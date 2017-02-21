Rock Legends The Doobie Brothers Are Taking It to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

After five fruitful decades the Doobie Brothers have produced a bedrock of classic hits that resonate with Sturgis Buffalo Chip fans. Now, this long-time fan favorite will be bringing their powerful live performance to the venue's Wolfman Jack main stage on Monday, Aug. 7. The band is just the second of many world-class performers yet to add their names to the 2017 lineup.

