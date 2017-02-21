Rock Legends The Doobie Brothers Are ...

Rock Legends The Doobie Brothers Are Taking It to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 21, 2017 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After five fruitful decades the Doobie Brothers have produced a bedrock of classic hits that resonate with Sturgis Buffalo Chip fans. Now, this long-time fan favorite will be bringing their powerful live performance to the venue's Wolfman Jack main stage on Monday, Aug. 7. The band is just the second of many world-class performers yet to add their names to the 2017 lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sturgis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) 2 hr zionists rule USA 16
News Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09) Mar 7 Joeyscrima 4
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Mar 4 Slim 35
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov '16 Truthfunder 18
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
See all Sturgis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sturgis Forum Now

Sturgis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sturgis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Sturgis, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC