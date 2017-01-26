Thousands pay it forward at coffee drive-thru
A tradition of buying coffee for the person behind in line has been going strong at Rev It Up Espresso Drive-Thru in Sturgis, South Dakota, as more than 7,550 customers paid it forward for more than a year. The tradition started in 2015 when one woman visited Rev It Up Espresso and paid it forward daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Truthfunder
|18
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Roast Them
|33
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|rally history
|Oct '16
|dderby111
|1
|Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|I kill angels
|24
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC