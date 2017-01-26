Thousands pay it forward at coffee dr...

Thousands pay it forward at coffee drive-thru

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KGWN

A tradition of buying coffee for the person behind in line has been going strong at Rev It Up Espresso Drive-Thru in Sturgis, South Dakota, as more than 7,550 customers paid it forward for more than a year. The tradition started in 2015 when one woman visited Rev It Up Espresso and paid it forward daily.

Sturgis, SD

