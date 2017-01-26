Buffalo Chip case now with Supreme Court
But to do so the famed Sturgis Rally campground will have to convince the state Supreme Court to overrule a circuit court judge. Judge Jerome Eckrich in May ruled that the Meade County Commission erred when it OKayed the vote that transformed the rally business into the state's newest town.
