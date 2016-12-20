Wreaths Across America rescheduled for Friday
The Black Hills National Cemetery has rescheduled the Wreaths Across America ceremony, that was postponed last weekend due to adverse weather conditions. It is now scheduled for December 23 at 8:00am at Black Hills National Cemetery, 20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis SD 57785.
