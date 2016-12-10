Infotainment systems come to motorcycles
Infotainment systems come to motorcycles Connected infotainment systems in cars have come a long way in recent years Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hxIlx0 Indian's Ride Command may look like an infotainment system that belongs on a four-wheeled vehicle, but it lives on a two-wheeled motorcycle STURGIS, S.D. --Connected infotainment systems in cars have come a long way in recent years, and now some motorcycle manufacturers are trying to bring many of the same features to two-wheelers. Indian Motorcycle, for instance, has a new system that it calls "Ride Command," with a touchscreen that at seven inches, is close to being as large as the ones commonly found in cars.
