Infotainment systems come to motorcycles

Infotainment systems come to motorcycles

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: USA Today

Infotainment systems come to motorcycles Connected infotainment systems in cars have come a long way in recent years Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hxIlx0 Indian's Ride Command may look like an infotainment system that belongs on a four-wheeled vehicle, but it lives on a two-wheeled motorcycle STURGIS, S.D. --Connected infotainment systems in cars have come a long way in recent years, and now some motorcycle manufacturers are trying to bring many of the same features to two-wheelers. Indian Motorcycle, for instance, has a new system that it calls "Ride Command," with a touchscreen that at seven inches, is close to being as large as the ones commonly found in cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sturgis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov '16 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov '16 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 13
See all Sturgis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sturgis Forum Now

Sturgis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sturgis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sturgis, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC