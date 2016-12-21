Lightshoe Dirt Track Steel Shoe: Product Review
Based out of Sturgis, SD, Gary Kinzler of Lightshoe has been crafting the world's finest dirt track shoes for some of the world's fastest racers since 1998 like Marc Marquez and Brad Baker, to name a few, taking over the mantle from the late, great Ken Maely as the main man in the steel show game. Each shoe is custom made using lightweight steel, not aluminum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
Add your comments below
Sturgis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09)
|Nov 30
|Truthfunder
|18
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Nov 26
|Roast Them
|33
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|rally history
|Oct '16
|dderby111
|1
|Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|I kill angels
|24
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sturgis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC