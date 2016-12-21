Lightshoe Dirt Track Steel Shoe: Product Review

Based out of Sturgis, SD, Gary Kinzler of Lightshoe has been crafting the world's finest dirt track shoes for some of the world's fastest racers since 1998 like Marc Marquez and Brad Baker, to name a few, taking over the mantle from the late, great Ken Maely as the main man in the steel show game. Each shoe is custom made using lightweight steel, not aluminum.

