Lightshoe Dirt Track Steel Shoe: Prod...

Lightshoe Dirt Track Steel Shoe: Product Review

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Cycle News

Based out of Sturgis, SD, Gary Kinzler of Lightshoe has been crafting the world's finest dirt track shoes for some of the world's fastest racers since 1998 like Marc Marquez and Brad Baker, to name a few, taking over the mantle from the late, great Ken Maely as the main man in the steel show game. Each shoe is custom made using lightweight steel, not aluminum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sturgis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov 30 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov 26 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 13
See all Sturgis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sturgis Forum Now

Sturgis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sturgis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sturgis, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC