Florida boy, 11, charged with grand t...

Florida boy, 11, charged with grand theft after crashing SUV

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Treasure Coast Newspapers report that the boy sneaked out of his house early Friday in Stuart and began checking vehicles in the neighborhood to see if they were unlocked. Martin County deputies say he found an unlocked Ford Bronco with the keys in it and started it up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 3 hr Indifference 1
Rape and Murder from LAHIA goers. 4 hr Indifference 2
Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16) 15 hr Ben 10
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) 17 hr Rumpelstiltskin 34
LA Fitness Jun 18 No roids 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May '17 Joequaresima 5
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC