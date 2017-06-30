Florida boy, 11, charged with grand theft after crashing SUV
The Treasure Coast Newspapers report that the boy sneaked out of his house early Friday in Stuart and began checking vehicles in the neighborhood to see if they were unlocked. Martin County deputies say he found an unlocked Ford Bronco with the keys in it and started it up.
