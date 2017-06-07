This is what crime does to your face
Robert Hardister, from Stuart, Fla., has been arrested plenty of times - but police still have trouble keeping up with his ever-changing appearance. The 25-year-old is behind bars yet again - this time for allegedly dealing drugs out of a stolen car in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Jun 6
|Andrea
|13
|Costco (Dec '16)
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May 20
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May '17
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|tina
|14
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC