This is what crime does to your face

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: New York Post

Robert Hardister, from Stuart, Fla., has been arrested plenty of times - but police still have trouble keeping up with his ever-changing appearance. The 25-year-old is behind bars yet again - this time for allegedly dealing drugs out of a stolen car in Florida.

Read more at New York Post.

