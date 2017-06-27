Stuart teens accused of stealing car,...

Stuart teens accused of stealing car, gun

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Two teenage cousins were arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, accused of stealing a car and breaking into several other cars. The 16-year-old and 13-year-old, both of Stuart, stole a 9mm handgun and three magazines from a car on June 25, according to a report by MCSO.

