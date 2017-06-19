President Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lag...

President Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago shifts air traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Florida Trend

President Trump's frequent visits to Palm Beach and consequent federal restrictions on general aviation nearby have proved a bane to local airport-based businesses - but a boomlet to outlying airports. In February, when the president's weekend visits occurred most frequently, general aviation traffic was down 13.5% at Palm Beach International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LA Fitness Jun 18 No roids 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May '17 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr '17 Witch Dr Watch 3
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC