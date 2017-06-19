President Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago shifts air traffic
President Trump's frequent visits to Palm Beach and consequent federal restrictions on general aviation nearby have proved a bane to local airport-based businesses - but a boomlet to outlying airports. In February, when the president's weekend visits occurred most frequently, general aviation traffic was down 13.5% at Palm Beach International.
Read more at Florida Trend.
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA Fitness
|Jun 18
|No roids
|1
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Jun 6
|Andrea
|13
|Costco (Dec '16)
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May '17
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
