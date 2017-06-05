Hundreds attend town hall meeting in Stuart
In front of a max capacity crowd of more than 500 people inside Stuart's Kane Center, Representative Brian Mast spent around three hours answering questions from constituents. "When President Trump comes out and says I had nothing to do with the Russians and to the best my knowledge, no one I knew had anything to do with the Russians, how in the hell can you believe him? Do you believe him?" one man asked.
