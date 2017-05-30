Fugitive driving stolen car captured at St Augustine Beach

Last night at about 8:10 p.m., Historic City News learned that St Augustine Beach Police captured a fugitive from North Carolina when he returned to take possession of a reportedly stolen car that was parked in the 10th Street parking lot, just East of A1A Beach Boulevard. Officer Tyler Thompson spotted an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring and checked the tag through the Florida Crime Information Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.