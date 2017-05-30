Fugitive driving stolen car captured ...

Fugitive driving stolen car captured at St Augustine Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Historic City News

Last night at about 8:10 p.m., Historic City News learned that St Augustine Beach Police captured a fugitive from North Carolina when he returned to take possession of a reportedly stolen car that was parked in the 10th Street parking lot, just East of A1A Beach Boulevard. Officer Tyler Thompson spotted an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring and checked the tag through the Florida Crime Information Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Costco May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May 20 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr '17 Witch Dr Watch 3
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Apr '17 tina 14
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Apr '17 Cant we be Friends 12
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC