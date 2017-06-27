Caught on video: UPS driver throws package onto porch
The customer's doorbell camera caught the UPS driver throwing the man's package like a bowling ball onto the front stoop of the Stuart, Florida, home. Nick Scugoza says he watched the entire delivery right on his cell phone through an app that's connected to this doorbell camera.
