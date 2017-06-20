Cars, get ready share the lane: 'Shar...

Cars, get ready share the lane: 'Sharrows' empower bike riders to take over road

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bicyclists contending with impatient South Florida motorists can add a new hand gesture to their arsenal: pointing directly at the markings on the road. A new traffic marking is increasingly appearing on South Florida streets, showing a bicycle beneath two arrows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LA Fitness Jun 18 No roids 1
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May '17 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr '17 Witch Dr Watch 3
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC