79-Year-old man dies while driving in Stuart
Florida Highway Patrol says Richard William Teetrick was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable through the parking lot at 2400 NW Federal Highway, when he had a possible medical issue. FHP says the vehicle continued through the parking lot, swerving back and forth until it came to the end of the parking lot and then jumped the curb and struck a tree.
