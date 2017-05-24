Trump meets Pope Francis, gives him sculpture from Treasure Coast artist
President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis today at the Vatican and gave the pontiff a sculpture made by Stuart artist Geoffrey Smith. The White House said the sculpture is called "Rising Above" and described it as "a one-of-kind, hand-made bronze sculpture represents hope for a peaceful tomorrow, as it evokes two universal values: unity and resilience.
