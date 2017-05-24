Trump meets Pope Francis, gives him s...

Trump meets Pope Francis, gives him sculpture from Treasure Coast artist

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis today at the Vatican and gave the pontiff a sculpture made by Stuart artist Geoffrey Smith. The White House said the sculpture is called "Rising Above" and described it as "a one-of-kind, hand-made bronze sculpture represents hope for a peaceful tomorrow, as it evokes two universal values: unity and resilience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Jun 6 Andrea 13
Costco (Dec '16) May 25 Joequaresima 5
Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09) May 20 Lyle 53
News On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14) May '17 Simon 16
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr '17 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr '17 Witch Dr Watch 3
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Apr '17 tina 14
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC