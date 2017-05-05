In the midst of heroin epidemic, ente...

In the midst of heroin epidemic, enters new drug dubbed - Grey Death'

Friday May 5

Florida, shaken to the core by an unprecedented heroin overdose epidemic, may now have to grapple with a brand new deadly opioid mixture dubbed "Grey Death" that utilizes several opioids and looks like concrete. Mixing opioids are not new, but West Palm Beach CBS affiliate, Channel 12, calls this particular concoction "the deadliest drug yet."

