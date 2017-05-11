Florida windsurfer records tense enco...

Florida windsurfer records tense encounter with bull shark

Thursday May 11

A Florida windsurfer who had to get off his board when he hit a sandbar captured video of a visit from an unwelcome guest: a bull shark. The video shows the windsurfer taking the East Island causeway back to Stuart, Fla., last month when he has to get off the board when its fin hit bottom at a sandbar.

