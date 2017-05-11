Florida windsurfer records tense encounter with bull shark
A Florida windsurfer who had to get off his board when he hit a sandbar captured video of a visit from an unwelcome guest: a bull shark. The video shows the windsurfer taking the East Island causeway back to Stuart, Fla., last month when he has to get off the board when its fin hit bottom at a sandbar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Andrea
|13
|Costco (Dec '16)
|May 25
|Joequaresima
|5
|Is Stuart FL a nice place to live? (Dec '09)
|May 20
|Lyle
|53
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May '17
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|tina
|14
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC