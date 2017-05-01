Down to the wire on Florida's state budget
Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy. Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Sat
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC