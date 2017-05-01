Down to the wire on Florida's state b...

Down to the wire on Florida's state budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy. Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Sat kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr 26 Witch Dr Watch 3
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Apr 18 tina 14
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Apr 12 Cant we be Friends 12
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mar '17 Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC