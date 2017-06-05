Crossing guards, deputies replace fou...

Crossing guards, deputies replace fourth-grader's stolen bike

Tuesday May 16 Read more: 1075khits.com

Nichols Murray and his new bike, gifted to him from his school crossing guard and the Martin County Sheriff's Office. A Florida crossing guard's good deed turned a fourth-grader's disappointment into delight when he received a new bicycle to replace one stolen at school.

