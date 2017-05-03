Compromise yields gift for the Evergl...

Compromise yields gift for the Everglades: 78 billion gallons of cleaner water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Boats docked at Central Marine in Stuart, Fla., are surrounded by blue green algae in June 2016. The Senate approved a new water reservoir on Tuesday that should hold excess water that will help prevent future algae blooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Apr 29 kmmr 3
Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15) Apr 26 Witch Dr Watch 3
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Apr 18 tina 14
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Apr 12 Cant we be Friends 12
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mar '17 Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC