Compromise yields gift for the Everglades: 78 billion gallons of cleaner water
Boats docked at Central Marine in Stuart, Fla., are surrounded by blue green algae in June 2016. The Senate approved a new water reservoir on Tuesday that should hold excess water that will help prevent future algae blooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC