Tracking who your children talk to online
Law enforcement officers fear Perry used students in the pornography, and may have obtained the images through the internet, phones, or through smart phone apps. Corporal Bryan Broughton, with the Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, spoke to about a dozen parents Monday night at Redeemer Lutheran School in Stuart about online safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Rico Adona
|12
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Benchmark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC