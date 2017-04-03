Tracking who your children talk to on...

Tracking who your children talk to online

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Law enforcement officers fear Perry used students in the pornography, and may have obtained the images through the internet, phones, or through smart phone apps. Corporal Bryan Broughton, with the Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, spoke to about a dozen parents Monday night at Redeemer Lutheran School in Stuart about online safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mar 27 Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar 19 Mothafxcka 366
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Mar '17 Rico Adona 12
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14) Feb '17 Lafarge 20
LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15) Feb '17 Benchmark 4
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC