Navy investigating California SEAL's ...

Navy investigating California SEAL's porn-movie moonlighting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Connecticut Post

This Nov. 6. 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Chief Petty Officer Joseph Schmidt III, assigned to the Navy SEAL and SWCC Scout Team, encouraging a young fan to do pushups at the 2016 Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla. The Navy is investigating Schmidt, a decorated SEAL who moonlights as a porn actor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Tue tina 14
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Apr 12 Cant we be Friends 12
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mar 27 Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC