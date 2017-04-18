Gov. Scott Backs Reservoir Plan For Lake Okeechobee
Algae enveloping an area along the St. Lucie River in Stuart, Florida, in 2016. Gov. Rick Scott said for the first time Monday that he supports having the state acquire thousands of acres to build a reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee to help battle algae problems in the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Apr 26
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC