Florida Senate agrees to give Everglades a 78-billion gallon drink of cleaner water

After more than 20 years of mapping the need for a deep-water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Senate voted 36-3 Wednesday for an ambitious proposal that will set in motion the $1.5 billion project. The proposal, SB 10, is a top priority of Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and will use state and federal money to build a deep-water reservoir to store and clean water before it is released into the Everglades and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.