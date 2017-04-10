Florida Senate agrees to give Everglades a 78-billion gallon drink of cleaner water
After more than 20 years of mapping the need for a deep-water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Senate voted 36-3 Wednesday for an ambitious proposal that will set in motion the $1.5 billion project. The proposal, SB 10, is a top priority of Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and will use state and federal money to build a deep-water reservoir to store and clean water before it is released into the Everglades and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Rico Adona
|12
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC