Florida House should not water down reservoir plan | Editorial
The Florida House will hold its first committee vote Monday on the most important environment bill of the legislative session. Ideally, the House will make no changes to the Senate bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Tue
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC