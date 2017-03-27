Wawa Announces Opening Dates For Three South Florida Stores: The Top Five Things To Buy There
After six months of growing anticipation, fans of the Philadelphia-based convenience store chain can look forward to the official grand opening date of the area's first three stores. In July, Wawa announced plans to open up to 50 stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Benchmark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC