Video: FSU face-eating suspect's unaired interview with Dr. Phil released

Wednesday Mar 1

STUART, Fla. - The FSU student accused of killing a Florida couple and chewing the dead man's face broke down, sobbed, apologized and talked about being scared out of his mind in an unaired video interview with Dr. Phil.

