New Roofs Get YMCA of the Treasure Coast Out of a "Tough Spot"
A hail and wind storm severely damaged two roofs of the YMCA's main Treasure Coast facilities -the Richard C. Geisinger Sr. Branch- and its SportsWorld program center in Stuart. The two YMCA of the Treasure Coast facilities in Stuart, Fla., have received new roofs, and repairing the nearly 40-year-old roofs on the Geisinger Branch was not a viable option.
