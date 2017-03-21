For a Better Florida: Liquid heart of Florida is in trouble and Legislature split on what to do
Algae laps along the shoreline of the St. Lucie River last year, when heavy rains forced the release of tainted water from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie esturaries. The releases spawned massive blue-green algae blooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Freedom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC