Christy Mihos, ran twice for Mass. governor, dies
His sister, Marlene Bucuvalas, told the Cape Cod Times he died Saturday in hospice care in Stuart, Florida, after a battle with cancer. He was 67. Born in Brockton, Mihos turned his father's grocery store into a chain of nearly 150 stores across New England.
