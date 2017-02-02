SeaStar Solutions acquires Marine Digital Integrators

SeaStar Solutions, a manufacturer and supplier of marine steering and control systems, engine parts, fuel systems and related products announced that it has acquired Marine Digital Integrators LLC, the Stuart, Fla.-based manufacturer of complete electrical proprietary systems. MDI supplies turnkey systems focused on new technology, digital switching and advanced battery management that allow brand specific unique features and benefits with modularized "Plug n Play" systems that are fully are integrated with display manufacturers.

